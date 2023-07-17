HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One arrested in murder of woman at Ayiroor

July 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ayiroor police on Monday arrested one person in connection with the murder of a woman over a property dispute near Varkala on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Raheena, wife of Ahadh who is one of the prime accused in the case.

Ahadh and the other accused Shaji and Muhsin have been accused of murdering their late brother Siyad’s wife Leelamani at her house in Kalathara. While the three brothers have been on the run, Raheena was apprehended after the police found evidence that pointed to her involvement in the crime.

Leelamani died after being brutally attacked with an iron rod. Another woman, Sarasamma, who has been working in the house as a maid, also came under attack.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.