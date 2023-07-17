One arrested in murder of woman at Ayiroor

July 17, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Ayiroor police on Monday arrested one person in connection with the murder of a woman over a property dispute near Varkala on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Raheena, wife of Ahadh who is one of the prime accused in the case.

Ahadh and the other accused Shaji and Muhsin have been accused of murdering their late brother Siyad’s wife Leelamani at her house in Kalathara. While the three brothers have been on the run, Raheena was apprehended after the police found evidence that pointed to her involvement in the crime.

Leelamani died after being brutally attacked with an iron rod. Another woman, Sarasamma, who has been working in the house as a maid, also came under attack.