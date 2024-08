The Poonthura police arrested one person in connection with the murder of a 38-year-old at Beemapally late August 15.

Muhammed Enas, 21, of Beemapally was apprehended from Tamil Nadu for the death of history-sheeter Shibili.

The accused person’s brother Enab, 22, who is also an accused in the case, is suspected to have fled from Perumathura by sea.