One arrested in Kattakada KSRTC case

The Kattakada police have recorded the first arrest in the case relating to the alleged assault of a man and his daughter by a group of KSRTC employees nearly two weeks ago.

The police identified the accused as S.R. Suresh Kumar, 53, of Aramada, near Thirumala. He was nabbed by a shadow team late Friday shortly after the anticipatory bail plea submitted by the five accused employees was turned down by a court here. Efforts are under way to nab the others involved in the attack, the police said.