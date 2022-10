One arrested in Kattakada KSRTC case

The Hindu Bureau October 02, 2022 00:38 IST

This comes after a court turns down anticipatory bail plea by the five accused

The Kattakada police have recorded the first arrest in the case relating to the alleged assault of a man and his daughter by a group of KSRTC employees nearly two weeks ago. The police identified the accused as S.R. Suresh Kumar, 53, of Aramada, near Thirumala. He was nabbed by a shadow team late Friday shortly after the anticipatory bail plea submitted by the five accused employees was turned down by a court here. Efforts are under way to nab the others involved in the attack, the police said.



