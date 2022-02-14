One arrested in Kannur bomb attack case

Police suspect involvement of an 18-member group

The police on Monday arrested P. Akshay, a resident of Eachur, in connection with the death of a youth in a bomb explosion at Thotada here on Sunday evening. Jishnu, 26, a resident of Eachur, was killed when a crude bomb thrown at a wedding procession exploded.

Police personnel probing the case said that over 30 persons were questioned following the incident. After taking their statements and checking CCTV visuals, the police said they had identified Akshay as the one who threw the bomb. During questioning, he admitted to the act, according to the police.

The police later took him for evidence collection to a firecracker shop in Thazhae Chovva from where he, along with others suspects in the case, had allegedly bought the materials to make crude bombs.

More in custody

The police have taken some more people into custody. A person suspected to be a prime accused was missing, they said. The police suspect the involvement of an 18-member group in the attack. Though they are yet to confirm the reason for the attack, the police believe that a scuffle that occurred on Saturday, the eve of the wedding, could have been the trigger. Local people had then intervened and pacified the groups. However, on Sunday, the accused hurled bombs at the wedding procession, the police said. While one bombs did not explode, another caused the death of Jishnu.

Mayor’s allegation

Meanwhile, Kannur Mayor T.O. Mohanan said that all the accused were workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]. He alleged that a day before the incident the accused had detonated a bomb as a trial outside a waste processing plant at Eachur. He demanded a probe into the incident.

CPI(M) district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, however, said there were attempts to politicise the incident sparked by a local scuffle.