One arrested in connection with woman’s death

February 21, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Adoor police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman in Enadimangalam the other day.

The arrested was identified as Aneesh, alias Shanku, a native of Kattukala, near here. A search is on trace others involved in the crime.

The woman, Sujatha, died while undergoing a surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, after being injured in an attack unleashed by a 15-member gang. The assailants had barged into the victim’s house in search of her two sons, who are wanted in various criminal cases.

