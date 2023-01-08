ADVERTISEMENT

One arrested in connection with food poisoning case

January 08, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police team probing the death of a 33-year-old woman from alleged food poisoning from a restaurant in Kottayam on Sunday arrested the chief chef of the eatery unit in this connection.

The arrested person was identified as 20-year-old Muhammad Sirajuddin, a native of Tirur in Malappuram. The person, along with the restaurant owners, had gone into hiding since the woman’s death and was arrested from Kadmapuzha.

The victim, a nurse with the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, had developed uneasiness after having food from the Park restaurant near Samkranthi on December 29. A few other persons who had consumed food from the eatery on the same day too were reported to have suffered from food poisoning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gandhinagar police have lodged a case for unnatural death in connection with the death and is awaiting the final post-mortem report for further action. The accused was produced before a magistrate.

Meanwhile in a separate development, at least 13 students and a teacher of a school were hospitalized following suspected food poisoning. According to officials, the children developed uneasiness a day after consuming chicken biriyani from the school. The food was served in connection with the school anniversary celebrations on January 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US