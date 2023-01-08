One arrested in connection with food poisoning case

January 08, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The police team probing the death of a 33-year-old woman from alleged food poisoning from a restaurant in Kottayam on Sunday arrested the chief chef of the eatery unit in this connection.

The arrested person was identified as 20-year-old Muhammad Sirajuddin, a native of Tirur in Malappuram. The person, along with the restaurant owners, had gone into hiding since the woman’s death and was arrested from Kadmapuzha.

The victim, a nurse with the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, had developed uneasiness after having food from the Park restaurant near Samkranthi on December 29. A few other persons who had consumed food from the eatery on the same day too were reported to have suffered from food poisoning.

Gandhinagar police have lodged a case for unnatural death in connection with the death and is awaiting the final post-mortem report for further action. The accused was produced before a magistrate.

Meanwhile in a separate development, at least 13 students and a teacher of a school were hospitalized following suspected food poisoning. According to officials, the children developed uneasiness a day after consuming chicken biriyani from the school. The food was served in connection with the school anniversary celebrations on January 6.