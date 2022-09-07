One arrested in abduction case

Kidnapped boy was rescued by the police the same day

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
September 07, 2022 19:47 IST

A 14-year-old boy who was kidnapped by a gang from Kannanallur in Kollam was rescued by the police the same day. The Kottiyam police arrested a person in connection with the case and is on the lookout for the others involved in the incident.

“The boy was abducted by a gang of six and most are Tamil Nadu residents. The person in police custody says he does not know much about others,” said an official.

Reportedly, the boy’s parents had borrowed ₹10 lakh from a relative and when they failed to return the money he decided to abduct the child. A gang from Tamil Nadu was hired to do the job and the plan was to demand the loaned money as ransom.

According to the police, the gang arrived on Monday evening when the boy’s parents were out. They broke into the house and dragged the boy out and assaulted his sister and neighbours who tried to stop them.

Later, the police tracked the boy near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border at Parassala along with two persons in an autorickshaw. Though the Thiruvananthapuram police tried to intercept the car they were travelling, the abductors abandoned it, shifting the boy to an auto.

While the police managed to arrest Biju, a resident of Marthandam, the other person in the auto managed to flee. The boy was unconscious when the police team found him.

