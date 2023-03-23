HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One arrested for stabbing hospital staff at Kayamkulam

March 23, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The Kayamkulam police on Thursday arrested a 60-year-old man after he stabbed two staff members at the Government Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam. The arrested was Devarajan of Krishnapuram in Alappuzha.

According to the police, the incident happened around 4 a.m. Devarajan who had come to the hospital with a leg injury tried to intimidate the nursing staff. The accused then stabbed home guard Vikraman with scissors after the latter intervened. Devarajan later attacked Madhu, a security guard, who rushed to the scene to help Vikraman. Two police personnel also sustained injuries when they tried to detain the attacker.

Those who suffered stab injuries were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.