One arrested for stabbing hospital staff at Kayamkulam

March 23, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Kayamkulam police on Thursday arrested a 60-year-old man after he stabbed two staff members at the Government Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam. The arrested was Devarajan of Krishnapuram in Alappuzha.

According to the police, the incident happened around 4 a.m. Devarajan who had come to the hospital with a leg injury tried to intimidate the nursing staff. The accused then stabbed home guard Vikraman with scissors after the latter intervened. Devarajan later attacked Madhu, a security guard, who rushed to the scene to help Vikraman. Two police personnel also sustained injuries when they tried to detain the attacker.

Those who suffered stab injuries were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.