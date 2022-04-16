One arrested for sale of banned tobacco products
The Kazhakuttam police have arrested one person for alleged sale of banned tobacco products.
The police identified the accused as Vijayan (67) of Kizhakkumbhagam near Kazhakuttam. He has been accused of peddling the contraband in his shop at the Kazhakuttam market junction. He was nabbed during an inspection on Friday.
