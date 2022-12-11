One arrested for duping traders

December 11, 2022 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City police arrested a habitual offender for allegedly defrauding two traders of products worth ₹35 lakh on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Shameem alias Udayippu Shameem, 34, of Kasaragod. He has been residing in a rented house in Thirumala. The Poojappura police recorded his arrest.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) G. Sparjan Kumar, he allegedly duped two Nagercoil-native vendors after claiming to have obtained a contract to supply fruits and vegetables to the Pangode Military Camp for a year. He allegedly gave fake orders to the victims, Sundararaj and Rafeeq, to obtain fruits and vegetables worth nearly ₹35 lakh.

His modus operandi involved sending photos of forged bank pay-in slips to the complainants in order to convince them the payment has been made for the goods purchased. He also gave them fake cheques after they complained of not having received the payments.

The police said he had been involved in similar cheating cases in the past. Nearly 300 job aspirants had been defrauded after introducing himself as a chief examiner in the Railway Recruitment Board in 2018. Other cases have been registered against him in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Wayanad and Salem in Tamil Nadu.

