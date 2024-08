Excise officials arrested one person with alleged possession of 70 litres of Indian-made foreign liquor on Thursday.

The accused, Ajith of Anayara, was apprehended by a team led by assistant excise inspector Dileep Kumar of Thiruvananthapuram circle office. The raid was conducted as part of the Onam special drive launched by the Excise department.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.