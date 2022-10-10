One arrested for automobile spare parts theft

Neighbours noticed him loading the items on his motorcycle under suspicious circumstance

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 10, 2022 19:50 IST

The Nedumangad police arrested one person for stealing automobile spare parts from a workshop near Nedumangad on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Shibu, 38, of Venkavila. The incident occurred around 11.15 a.m. on Sunday when the workshop was closed. He allegedly broke into the outlet and stole the spare parts. However, the theft came to light when a few neighbours noticed Shibu loading the items on his motorcycle under suspicious circumstances. He was soon apprehended by the police and remanded to judicial custody.

