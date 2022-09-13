One arrested for attack on CPI (M) leader in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pothencode police have arrested one person in connection with the attack on a CPI (M) leader ay Kattayikonam late Monday.

The police identified the accused as Nishad, 37, a non-resident Keralite who hails from Vembayam. He was arrested in connection with the assault of Shaji, the Kattayikonam branch secretary of the CPI(M).

While the CPI(M) had alleged the role of Congress workers in the incident, the police clarified that the incident was not spurred by political animosity.

In what is suspected to be a road rage incident, Mr. Shaji sustained head injuries after being smashed with a beer bottle by the perpetrators. The gang which travelled in a car was involved in an argument with the victim who was riding a two-wheeler.

The police said efforts are being made to nab the others involved in the incident.