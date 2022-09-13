One arrested for attack on CPI (M) leader in Kerala

Assault not spurred by political animosity: police

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 13, 2022 21:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pothencode police have arrested one person in connection with the attack on a CPI (M) leader ay Kattayikonam late Monday.

The police identified the accused as Nishad, 37, a non-resident Keralite who hails from Vembayam. He was arrested in connection with the assault of Shaji, the Kattayikonam branch secretary of the CPI(M).

While the CPI(M) had alleged the role of Congress workers in the incident, the police clarified that the incident was not spurred by political animosity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In what is suspected to be a road rage incident, Mr. Shaji sustained head injuries after being smashed with a beer bottle by the perpetrators. The gang which travelled in a car was involved in an argument with the victim who was riding a two-wheeler.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police said efforts are being made to nab the others involved in the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app