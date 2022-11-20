One arrested at Amaravila for smuggling narcotics

November 20, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow

Excise officials arrested one person on the charge of smuggling methamphetamine, a narcotic drug that is also known as meth, from the inter-State border at Amaravila on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team led by excise circle inspector S.K. Santhosh Kumar nabbed Sumesh of Perunkuzhy with 18.35 gram of the contraband from a bus. The accused is suspected to have sourced the drug from Bengaluru to peddle among youths, including college students. It was found concealed in a bag that was in his possession. The accused and the confiscated substance were handed over to the Neyyattinkara excise range office for further legal proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US