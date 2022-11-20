One arrested at Amaravila for smuggling narcotics

Trending
Excise officials arrested one person on the charge of smuggling methamphetamine, a narcotic drug that is also known as meth, from the inter-State border at Amaravila on Sunday.
A team led by excise circle inspector S.K. Santhosh Kumar nabbed Sumesh of Perunkuzhy with 18.35 gram of the contraband from a bus. The accused is suspected to have sourced the drug from Bengaluru to peddle among youths, including college students. It was found concealed in a bag that was in his possession. The accused and the confiscated substance were handed over to the Neyyattinkara excise range office for further legal proceedings.
