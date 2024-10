The Varkala police on Monday arrested one person for allegedly sexually assaulting a tourist after pretending to be a government official.

The police identified the accused as Anwar Shah of Sasthamcotta. He has been accused of sexually harassing a woman who had come to the tourist area to attend her friend’s engagement party. He allegedly claimed to be a forensic officer, according to the complaint.

