One and half-year-old child drowned to death in Kerala

KANNUR:

16 October 2021 10:08 IST

The 25-year-old Sona, who is a teacher in East Kathirur alleged that she and her daughter Anvita, were pushed into the river by her husband K.P. Shiju

The police have started a search for a man who allegedly pushed his wife and one and half-year-old child into the river. The child drowned to death, while the people saved the woman, who managed to hang herself to bushes on the edge of the river and called for help.

According to police, the incident took place at 6 pm on October 15 in a river on the water authority side of Pathipalam Vallyai Road in the Kathirur police limit.

The 25-year-old Sona, who is a teacher in East Kathirur alleged that she and her daughter Anvita, were pushed into the river by her husband K.P. Shiju, a resident of Pathayakunnu, who is an employee in Thalassery family court.

They were rescued by locals who heard Ms. Sona screaming. The baby's body was found during a search by locals and firefighters.

It is suspected that the three had reached near the river on a bike with her husband. Police recovered the bike just adjoining the place. The locals claimed that they saw the accused Mr. Shiju leave the place when the woman and child were found drowning in the river.

Following the incident, Mr. Shiju has been absconding and his mobile phone is switched off. Meanwhile, the body of the child was shifted to Thalassery General Hospital.

Kathirur police inspector K.V. Mahesh said that a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.