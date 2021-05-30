Oncologists launch free cancer care helpline

Thrissur

30 May 2021 19:51 IST

A group of 15 oncologists and nurses have launched a helpline to support cancer patients, who face difficulty accessing healthcare owing to the lockdown and travel restrictions.

Launched by Karkinos Healthcare Private Limited, the helpline can be accessed by anyone at no cost between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

“Cancer care delivery has been one of the worst hit during the pandemic. People find it difficult to access reliable and quality information. As most institutions providing cancer treatment are in cities, rural people are facing difficulty accessing treatment. The cancer care helpline provides a platform that enables people to seek guidelines and advice from specialists,” said Dr. Moni Abraham Kuriakose, medical director, Karkinos Healthcare, Ernakulam.

Cancer Care Helpline Number: 9321350770