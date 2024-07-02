Once Thrissur city’s dumping yard, Lalur set to become a ‘total digital documented’ division

Lalur, once infamous as the dumping yard of Thrissur city, is all set to make its mark as a total digitally documented division. The division, which falls under the Thrissur Corporation, has already started digitisation of residents’ documents after imparting digital training to them.

As part of the initiative conceived under ‘Total Digital Documented Ward’ project of the division, important documents of people, such as Aadhaar card, birth certificate and PAN, is being uploaded to the Central government’s DigiLocker application. Once complete, all the households in the Lalur division will become digitally documented citizens.

The documents are being uploaded after making corrections, if any. People, including bedridden patients, will be provided with key documents if they don’t have them. After uploading the details, a QR code will be set up and provided to the people for further use. Training will be given to at least one person in each house on cashless transactions using digital financial tools. The project is expected to be complete in six months.

Under the leadership of Lalur Councillor and health standing committee chairman of the Thrissur Corporation P.K. Shajan, the project will be implemented with the help of A.D. Jayan of Ayyanthole Akshaya Kendra.

Mr. Jayan, the creator of Malayalam Lipi software, was behind making Thayyur village under Thalappily taluk in Thrissur district the first complete computer literacy village in 2003. Logo release of the ‘Total Digital Documented Ward’ project was held here recently.

