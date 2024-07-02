ADVERTISEMENT

Once Thrissur city’s dumping yard, Lalur set to become a ‘total digital documented’ division

Updated - July 02, 2024 09:14 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Lalur, once infamous as the dumping yard of Thrissur city, is all set to make its mark as a total digitally documented division. The division, which falls under the Thrissur Corporation, has already started digitisation of residents’ documents after imparting digital training to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the initiative conceived under ‘Total Digital Documented Ward’ project of the division, important documents of people, such as Aadhaar card, birth certificate and PAN, is being uploaded to the Central government’s DigiLocker application. Once complete, all the households in the Lalur division will become digitally documented citizens.

The documents are being uploaded after making corrections, if any. People, including bedridden patients, will be provided with key documents if they don’t have them. After uploading the details, a QR code will be set up and provided to the people for further use. Training will be given to at least one person in each house on cashless transactions using digital financial tools. The project is expected to be complete in six months.

Under the leadership of Lalur Councillor and health standing committee chairman of the Thrissur Corporation P.K. Shajan, the project will be implemented with the help of A.D. Jayan of Ayyanthole Akshaya Kendra.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Jayan, the creator of Malayalam Lipi software, was behind making Thayyur village under Thalappily taluk in Thrissur district the first complete computer literacy village in 2003. Logo release of the ‘Total Digital Documented Ward’ project was held here recently.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US