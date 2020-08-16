Onavillu will make it to Onam rituals this year too

The ceremonial bows that are unique to the city have six themes painted on them

The Vilayil Veedu at Melarannoor, Karamana, is abuzz as Onam approaches.

The five families traditionally involved in the making of the Pallivillu, more popularly known as Onavillu, the ceremonial bows that are unique to the city, are nearly finished with six pairs of Onavillu that will be offered to the deity at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple on Thiruvonam day as part of the Onam rituals.

The offering will be made this year; there will be no deviation from rituals despite the pandemic, says R. Binukumar Achari, head of the families associated with the making of the Onavillu. COVID-19 safety norms, though, will be observed.

The vivid-hued Onavillu comes in standard sizes ranging from 3.5 ft to 4.5 ft in length and 5 ft to 6 ft in width. Six themes are painted on the tasselled bows — Ananthasayanam, Dasavatharam, Sree Rama Pattabhishekom, Sastha, Vinayaka, and Krishna Leela.

Besides consecrating the Onavillu for Padmanabhaswamy, the families also make Onavillu for distribution among devotees who have pre-ordered them. Once the bows are crafted and painted, they are offered to the family deity and pujas performed before being taken to Padmanabhaswamy temple early on Thiruvonam day and, after a few rituals, placed near their deities.

Family tradition

Between them, Binukumar and his extended family make some 100 to 125 Onavillus a month, which are stocked and then distributed among devotees in the month of Chingam each year.

Crafting the Onavillu requires a lot of dedication and discipline that is not easy to sustain, says Binukumar. The next generation is following in the footsteps of their parents, continuing the centuries-old tradition.

Binukumar says the pandemic has prevented him from following up on the process for securing GI tag for the Onavillu.