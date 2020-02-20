Onattukara to witness sesame cultivation again

Alappuzha

20 February 2020 23:05 IST

Thamarakulam revives farming after 12 years

The Onattukara region was once known for its sesame cultivation and production. However, over the years, the farmers shelved the practice owing to low yield and a lack of support.

Now, after a gap of 12 years, sesame plants are about to be raised again in the fields of Onattukara. In a bid to bring back the lost tradition, the Thamarakulam grama panchayat has joined hands with farmers to revive sesame farming in the region.

Around 50 farmers under Thenginal Vayal Nellulpadaka Samithi and Kannanakuzhi Arya Nellulpadhana Samithi have undertaken sesame farming in 23 acres. While farmers under the Thenginal samithi have sown seeds in 13 acres, the Kannanakuzhi samithi is carrying out sesame farming in 10 acres of land.

Third crop

“We are conducting sesame cultivation as a third crop. When the local body and Agriculture Department decided to revive the cultivation in the region, it brought a fresh sense of enthusiasm to farmers in the region. We are already planning to expand it to more areas,” said Anjana S., Thamarakulam Krishi Bhavan officer.

Ms. Anjana said there was high demand for sesame in the market. “The harvest will begin in May. We are expecting a good yield, which will help farmers fetch good money,” she said.

The farmers engaged in sesame farming will receive ₹7,000 per hectare as financial aid from the panchayat. In addition to it, the State Agriculture Department will provide farmers ₹5,000 per hectare. Earlier, the farmers were given seeds free of cost from the Krishi Bhavan. Fertilizers were being given on subsidised rates, officials said.

The fields were made ready for farming with the support of Onattukara Karshika Sevana Kendram. The farming was recently launched by grama panchayat president V. Geetha by sowing seeds.