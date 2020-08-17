Onattukara sesame may soon get GI tag

The variety is grown in 570 hectares spread across Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta

ALAPPUZHA

Efforts to secure Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Onattukara sesame have entered the final phase.

The process is being done under the aegis of the Intellectual Property Rights Cell (IPR Cell) of the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) and Onattukara Regional Agricultural Research Station (ORARS), Kayamkulam.

Earlier this month, a meeting chaired by Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar approved a map indicating the traditional Onattukara sesame cultivation area and a symbolic logo. “The meeting has suggested a few changes and we have almost completed the process. The application along with the map, logo and other documents for securing GI tag will be submitted to GI registry, Chennai, immediately,” says C.R. Elsy, coordinator of the Intellectual Property Rights Cell at the KAU.

According to officials, GI status will be sought for Onattukara sesame grown in a total of 570 hectares spread across three districts of Alappuzha, Kollam and Pathanamthitta. “Average sesame production from this region is around 200 tonnes. GI tag will be applicable to Onattukara sesame produced in this particular region alone,” Ms. Elsy adds.

Apart from the traditional ‘Ayali’ variety, farmers in the region are also cultivating Kayamkulam-1, Thilak, Thilathara and Thilarani varieties—all developed by the ORARS, Kayamkulam. As part of the initiative, officials documented various aspects including the history of sesame farming and cultivation techniques in Onattukara region.

According to KAU Vice Chancellor R. Chandrababu, an analysis revealed that the oilseeds have added medicinal values. Compared to other parts, sesame grown in the region contains high levels of Vitamin E and antioxidants. It also contains oleic acid, linoleic acid, palmitoleic acid and so on, which helps to maintain good health.

Getting the GI tag will make Onattukara sesame more popular and increase its market value. “Once the GI tag is granted, the price of the Onattukara sesame will be increased and it will benefit farmers,” says B. Lovely, Assistant Professor, ORARS, Kayamkulam.

Recently, the Agriculture Department has initiated steps to promote sesame farming in the region by providing financial assistance and seeds free of cost to farmers.

The IPR Cell has helped obtain GI tag for agricultural products including Marayur jaggery, Chengalikodan nendran banana, Central Travancore jaggery, Kaipad rice, Jeerakasala rice, Gandhakasala rice, Pokkali rice, and Vazhakulam pineapple.