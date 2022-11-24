Onam week prizes given away

November 24, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Prizes for various contests conducted by the Tourism department as part of the week-long Onam celebrations organised by the State government were given away here on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the function, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said Kerala Tourism would make all efforts to market Onam celebrations as a tourism product globally by formulating innovative campaigns. “Onam has become a significant product that can attract domestic and foreign tourists. With the formation of tourism clubs in some foreign cities, including London, the Tourism department has already initiated efforts to market next year’s Onam globally. By prominently projecting the unique features of various destinations, we will be able to ensure greater flow of tourists to the State from across the world during the Onam season,” said Mr. Riyas.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who presided over the function, said the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) had jointly planned to turn 20 more KSRTC buses into food courts.

Mr. Riyas gave away prizes to the winners of cultural pageantry and global Onam pookkalam.

