Onam week celebrations to begin on September 13

The State government will organise the State-level Onam celebrations on a grand scale in Thiruvananthapuram on September 13. The week-long programme will conclude on September 19 with a cultural procession. A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday directed various departments to make elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the event.

The Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) has been directed to organise Onam fairs, Onam markets, vegetable sale counters, special sales promotion gift schemes, Onam special procurement marketing activities, etc. across the State. The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) will also start special vegetable markets in the State ahead of Onam, while Kudumbashree markets will be organised in the maximum number of centres in all districts.

The Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (Consumerfed) has also been directed to make necessary market interventions for the Onam season by launching subsidised markets with the help of the Cooperative Department. Primary cooperative bodies will also make necessary interventions by starting regional-level Onam markets and cooperative markets across the State. The meeting also suggested taking steps to produce as many vegetables as possible in Kerala itself.

The meeting also directed to ensure the distribution of free kits to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families, special sugar for families in various categories, midday meal scheme for schoolchildren, and special kits to tribal groups before Onam. Further, the Chief Secretary has been directed to intensify necessary inspections across the State to check hoarding, blackmarketing, etc.

All government departments have also been directed to prepare floats for Onam week celebrations. The cultural programmes will be conducted in a cost-effective manner. A festival zone will be declared from Kowdiar to Manacaud in connection with the Onam week celebrations. The police will make special preparations to avoid any untoward incidents. Tourists will be provided due security arrangements. Special checks will also be conducted to strictly control the possession, consumption, and distribution of intoxicants.

Inspections will also be tightened to ensure that banned plastic products are not on the market. Single-use throw-away products and packages will be discouraged as much as possible. Cloth bags, paper bags, etc. should be ensured in all shops and markets. The Chief Minister also suggested that the Local Self-Government department should ensure that arrangements are made for the disposal of organic and inorganic waste generated on a daily basis.