Onam tradition: Uthrada Kizhi presented

N.K. Saumyavathi Thampuratti, a member of the erstwhile Cochin royal family at Vayaskara Illom Kottayam, was presented with the Uthrada Kizhi on Saturday.

The Uthrada Kizhi is a traditional annual award presented by the Maharajas of the erstwhile State of Cochin to the women members of the family during Onam. Ms. Thampuratti belongs to the Nadackal Kovilakom of Elankunnapuzha, one of the royal lines of the erstwhile Cochin Court.

Paying an official visit to the residence of Ms. Thampuratti, Kottayam District Collector John V. Samuel handed over the kizhi consisting ₹1,001 in the presence of Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, Tahsildar S.N. Anil Kumar and village officer M. Niyas.

With the accession of the princely State to the Indian Union, the State government took over the responsibility of presenting the endowment called the Travancore-Cochin State Charities-Sree Rama Varma Endowment-Uthradom Payment.

Like all government largesse, the presentation of the kizhi is also marked by long-winding procedural formalities, which begins with a visit by the local Tahsildar to ascertain whether the beneficiary is alive. Based on his report to the District Collector, the amount will be released to the Thrissur district treasury and delivered to the Kottayam taluk office by a representative of the Thrissur Collector.