GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Onam tradition: Uthrada Kizhi presented

Published - September 14, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

N.K. Saumyavathi Thampuratti, a member of the erstwhile Cochin royal family at Vayaskara Illom Kottayam, was presented with the Uthrada Kizhi on Saturday.

The Uthrada Kizhi is a traditional annual award presented by the Maharajas of the erstwhile State of Cochin to the women members of the family during Onam. Ms. Thampuratti belongs to the Nadackal Kovilakom of Elankunnapuzha, one of the royal lines of the erstwhile Cochin Court.

Paying an official visit to the residence of Ms. Thampuratti, Kottayam District Collector John V. Samuel handed over the kizhi consisting ₹1,001 in the presence of Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, Tahsildar S.N. Anil Kumar and village officer M. Niyas.

With the accession of the princely State to the Indian Union, the State government took over the responsibility of presenting the endowment called the Travancore-Cochin State Charities-Sree Rama Varma Endowment-Uthradom Payment.

Like all government largesse, the presentation of the kizhi is also marked by long-winding procedural formalities, which begins with a visit by the local Tahsildar to ascertain whether the beneficiary is alive. Based on his report to the District Collector, the amount will be released to the Thrissur district treasury and delivered to the Kottayam taluk office by a representative of the Thrissur Collector.

Published - September 14, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.