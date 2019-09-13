Kerala

Kerala-Bengaluru Onam special trains to run from today

more-in

To clear rush in Bengaluru sector

To clear the rush in the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Bengaluru sector, Railways will operate special trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Krishnarajapuram from September 13 to 15.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Krishnarajapuram Special (06031) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10 p.m. on September 13 via Kottayam, Ernakualm Town, Palakkad Junction and reach Krishnarajapuram at 2.15 p.m. the next day.

Krishnarajapuram-Thiruvananthapuram Central Special (06032) will leave Krishnarajapuram at 4.50 p.m. on September 14 via Bangarpet, Coimbatore, Ernakulam Town and Kottayam and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

The trains will have AC 2-tier (one coach), AC 3-tier (5), sleeper class (12), second class (2) and luggage-cum-brake van (2).

They will stop at Bangarpet, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayamkulam and Kollam

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2019 12:54:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/onam-special-trains-to-run-from-today/article29406499.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY