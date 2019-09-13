Kerala-Bengaluru Onam special trains to run from today

To clear the rush in the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Bengaluru sector, Railways will operate special trains between Thiruvananthapuram and Krishnarajapuram from September 13 to 15.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Krishnarajapuram Special (06031) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10 p.m. on September 13 via Kottayam, Ernakualm Town, Palakkad Junction and reach Krishnarajapuram at 2.15 p.m. the next day.

Krishnarajapuram-Thiruvananthapuram Central Special (06032) will leave Krishnarajapuram at 4.50 p.m. on September 14 via Bangarpet, Coimbatore, Ernakulam Town and Kottayam and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 9.30 a.m. the next day.

The trains will have AC 2-tier (one coach), AC 3-tier (5), sleeper class (12), second class (2) and luggage-cum-brake van (2).

They will stop at Bangarpet, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayamkulam and Kollam