ADVERTISEMENT

Onam special trains to Hubballi, Secunderabad 

Published - September 11, 2024 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway will operate special trains in the Hubballi–Kochuveli -Hubballi sectors to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Onam festival. Train 07333 Hubballi – Kochuveli Express Special will leave Hubballi at 6.55 a.m. on Friday (September 13) and reach Kochuveli at 6.45 a.m the next day (one service). In return direction, 07334 Kochuveli – Hubballi Express Special will leave Kochuveli at 12.50 p.m. on Saturday (September 14) and reach Hubballi at 12.50 p.m. the next day (one service).

A special train between Secunderabad and Kollam will also be operated during the Onam season. Train 07119 Secunderabad – Kollam Festival Special will leave Secunderabad at 5.30 p.m. on Friday (September 13 ) and reach Kollam at 11.20 p.m. the next day (one service). In the return direction, 07120 Kollam – Secunderabad Festival Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on Sunday (September 15) and reach Secunderabd at 10.30 a.m. the next day (one service), said a statement issued by the Railways on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US