Onam special trains to Hubballi, Secunderabad 

The South Western Railway will operate special trains in the Hubballi–Kochuveli -Hubballi sectors to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Onam festival. Train 07333 Hubballi – Kochuveli Express Special will leave Hubballi at 6.55 a.m. on Friday (September 13) and reach Kochuveli at 6.45 a.m the next day (one service). In return direction, 07334 Kochuveli – Hubballi Express Special will leave Kochuveli at 12.50 p.m. on Saturday (September 14) and reach Hubballi at 12.50 p.m. the next day (one service).

A special train between Secunderabad and Kollam will also be operated during the Onam season. Train 07119 Secunderabad – Kollam Festival Special will leave Secunderabad at 5.30 p.m. on Friday (September 13 ) and reach Kollam at 11.20 p.m. the next day (one service). In the return direction, 07120 Kollam – Secunderabad Festival Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on Sunday (September 15) and reach Secunderabd at 10.30 a.m. the next day (one service), said a statement issued by the Railways on Wednesday.