GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Onam special trains to Hubballi, Secunderabad 

Published - September 11, 2024 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The South Western Railway will operate special trains in the Hubballi–Kochuveli -Hubballi sectors to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Onam festival. Train 07333 Hubballi – Kochuveli Express Special will leave Hubballi at 6.55 a.m. on Friday (September 13) and reach Kochuveli at 6.45 a.m the next day (one service). In return direction, 07334 Kochuveli – Hubballi Express Special will leave Kochuveli at 12.50 p.m. on Saturday (September 14) and reach Hubballi at 12.50 p.m. the next day (one service).

A special train between Secunderabad and Kollam will also be operated during the Onam season. Train 07119 Secunderabad – Kollam Festival Special will leave Secunderabad at 5.30 p.m. on Friday (September 13 ) and reach Kollam at 11.20 p.m. the next day (one service). In the return direction, 07120 Kollam – Secunderabad Festival Special will leave Kollam at 2.30 a.m. on Sunday (September 15) and reach Secunderabd at 10.30 a.m. the next day (one service), said a statement issued by the Railways on Wednesday.

Published - September 11, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.