IndiGo airline will operate an Onam special flight in the Thirurvananthapuram-Hyderabad sector during the days of Onam. The daily flight will be operational from September 6 to 20.

The flight that departs Hyderabad airport at 11.30 a.m. will land at Thiruvananthapuram at 1.15 p.m. In the return direction, the flight will depart at 1.50 p.m. and land in Hyderabad at 3.30 p.m., said a statement issued by Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Thursday.