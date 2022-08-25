Onam offers from Axis Bank on Kochi-1 card

Bank partners with Amazon Pay to offer discounts on recharges, bill payments

Special Correspondent KOCHI
August 25, 2022 20:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Axis Bank, which partnered with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in 2016 to enable cashless commute in the metro, has announced offers for Kochi-1 smart card holders in connection with Onam.

The bank has partnered with Amazon Pay to offer discounts on recharges, utility, and bill payments. Campaigns along with KMRL too will be organised to further promote the card among commuters. Cardholders will also get lounge access and discount on bus tickets, Sanjeev Moghe, president and head, cards and payments, Axis Bank, told the media here on Thursday.

A total of 1.30 lakh smart cards have been issued so far, of which 16,000 are being used regularly by metro commuters. The introduction of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tickets two months ago has helped improve the card’s patronage, he said, and hoped that the daily passenger patronage in the metro would cross the one lakh mark once its Thripunithura extension and Water Metro ferries were commissioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kochi-1 app has improved its rating to 3.90%, while efforts are on to enter into tie-ups with popular payment gateways so that commuters can purchase tickets through them as well, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Furthermore, the bank’s ‘Dining Delights’ offer has been extended to Kochi-1 card holders, through which they can avail discounts on food and beverage bills in select outlets. Customers can also avail attractive dine-out deals with EazyDiner while using the Kochi-1 card, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Kochi Metro

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app