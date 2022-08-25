Onam offers from Axis Bank on Kochi-1 card

Bank partners with Amazon Pay to offer discounts on recharges, bill payments

Bank partners with Amazon Pay to offer discounts on recharges, bill payments

Axis Bank, which partnered with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in 2016 to enable cashless commute in the metro, has announced offers for Kochi-1 smart card holders in connection with Onam.

The bank has partnered with Amazon Pay to offer discounts on recharges, utility, and bill payments. Campaigns along with KMRL too will be organised to further promote the card among commuters. Cardholders will also get lounge access and discount on bus tickets, Sanjeev Moghe, president and head, cards and payments, Axis Bank, told the media here on Thursday.

A total of 1.30 lakh smart cards have been issued so far, of which 16,000 are being used regularly by metro commuters. The introduction of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tickets two months ago has helped improve the card’s patronage, he said, and hoped that the daily passenger patronage in the metro would cross the one lakh mark once its Thripunithura extension and Water Metro ferries were commissioned.

The Kochi-1 app has improved its rating to 3.90%, while efforts are on to enter into tie-ups with popular payment gateways so that commuters can purchase tickets through them as well, he added.

Furthermore, the bank’s ‘Dining Delights’ offer has been extended to Kochi-1 card holders, through which they can avail discounts on food and beverage bills in select outlets. Customers can also avail attractive dine-out deals with EazyDiner while using the Kochi-1 card, he said.