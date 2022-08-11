Kerala

Onam kits ready for distribution

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 11, 2022 22:16 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 22:16 IST

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said the packing of Onam kits for supply across the State is complete. As many as 14 items, including a cloth bag, will be distributed through ration outlets this year. He was speaking while visiting the Government School at Vanchiyoor in the capital where the Onam kits were packed on Thursday.

While the kit will not include coconut oil this year, the product will be supplied separately through ration outlets. This is to prevent spillage in the kit.

The kits will be distributed after the first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam. These will be supplied to Antyodaya Anna Yojana card holders initially, followed by Priority Household (PHH) card holders and blue and white non-priority card holders, said Mr. Anil.

