Onam kits for BPL card holders this year

August 16, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The extreme fiscal crisis faced by the Government has forced it to provide Onam kits containing essential supplies from Supplyco only for the BPL ration card holders (yellow cards).

The State Cabinet on Wednesday announced the government’s decision to supply free Onam kits to all Antyodaya Anna Yojana or BPL ration card holders and inmates of all welfare institutions.

Last year, over 80 lakh ration holders were given the Onam kits for free. In its place, this year just 6,07,691 kits will be distributed, of which 5,87,691 are for AAY card holders and 20,000 kits will be for inmates of government’s welfare institutions.

The government will give ₹32 crore as advance to the Supplyco for the Onam kits. The kits, as always, will be distributed through ration shops

Each kit will have an assortment of grocery items, including tea, green gram dal, payasam mix, ghee, cashew nut, coconut oil, sambar powder, chilly powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, whole green gram, toor dal, salt and a cloth bag.

The Cabinet decided to allow continuation for 20 temporary posts in the four land acquisition divisions in Alappuzha, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Kannur district Collectorates till March 31, 2024.

It was decided to appoint K.V. Manojkumar as the chairperson of Kerala State Child Rights Protection Commission.