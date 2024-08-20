Onam kits for AAY ration card holders

The government will distribute Onam food kits to around six lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card holders during the upcoming festive season.

The provisions comprising 13 items will be distributed by Supplyco with an estimated expenditure of ₹36 crore.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, said Supplyco will also organise Onam fairs to offer essential commodities at discounted prices. The fairs will commence on September 6 at district headquarters and will be held from September 10 to 14 at taluk headquarters. These markets will include stalls for organise vegetables sourced directly from farmers.

Supplyco outlets will offer 13 essential commodities at subsidised rates throughout the festival period. Additionally, branded products from leading companies will be available at attractive prices.

Consumerfed will organise 1,500 markets from September 7 to 14, including 73 through Triveni stores and the others through cooperative banks. Discounts ranging from 10% to 40% will be offered on various products at these markets.

Mr. Vijayan added rebates of up to 30% will be offered on Khadi products during the Onam Rebate Mela which will be held from August 8 to September 14. This initiative, for which ₹15 crore has been sanctioned in the State Budget, is envisaged to benefit 15,000 Khadi workers.

Handloom groups and cooperative sector weavers will similarly benefit from rebate sales from August 23 to September 14. Coirfed will offer discounts of up to 23% on coir products and up to 50% on mattresses from August 5 to September 30.

In an effort to support local agriculture, 2,000 farmer markets will be set up from September 11 to 14. These markets will offer vegetables, brought from farmers at rates 10% higher than wholesale prices, at discounts of up to 30% below market prices. Organic vegetables, obtained by paying rates 20% premium above wholesale prices, will also be provided at discounts of up to 10% below market prices.

Although the government-led Onam celebrations have been cancelled this year, the Chief Minister assured that all other related activities will be conducted as planned.