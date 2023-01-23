Onam kits’ distribution portrays govt.’s pro-people approach: Governor

January 23, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday said the State government’s efforts to distribute free Onam kits to all households despite the financial constraints portrayed its pro-people approach.

While delivering his policy address in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Khan said as many as 85,69,583 kits containing 14 essential items, including cloth bags prepared by Supplyco, had been distributed through ration shops.

Aadhar seeding

Pointing out that the State is the first in the country to complete 100% Aadhaar seeding of all ration cards, the Governor highlighted the Food and Civil Supplies department’s diversification efforts including the proposed K-Store project envisaged to provide various products and service under a single roof.

Mr. Khan also said 6,690 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) cards and 2,64,762 Priority Household (PHH) cards were issued to those eligible. Special consideration was also given to families which have members with terminal illness, disability or children with autism. The government has also adopted steps to provide Aadhaar-seeded ration cards to people living on the streets and tenants who do not possess requisite certificates.