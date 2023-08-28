HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Onam kits distributed to nearly 5 lakh AAY card holders: G.R. Anil

The government had fixed a target of distributing 6,07,691 kits including 5,87,691 for AAY card holders and 20,000 for the inmates of welfare institutions including orphanages and old-age homes

August 28, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil on Monday said nearly 2.41 lakh Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card holders have received Onam kits.

With this, nearly 5 lakh AAY (or yellow) ration card holders received their entitled kits, he added, indicating nearly a lakh beneficiaries would celebrate Onam without the government’s largesse.

The government had fixed a target of distributing 6,07,691 kits including 5,87,691 for AAY card holders and 20,000 for the inmates of welfare institutions including orphanages and old-age homes.

Affirming that no beneficiary would be denied their kits, Mr. Anil said those who have not received the supplies will be provided an opportunity to collect them the next working day. He added steps have been adopted to distribute kits among AAY card holders in Kottayam following permission granted by the Election Commission in view of the upcoming by-election in Puthuppally.

While pointing out 83% of ration card holders have collected their ration supplies for August, the Minister accused a section of ration dealers of not cooperating with the government’s appeal to run ration outlets for an extended period from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the Uthradam day on Monday.

Reining in price rise

He also said the Onam fairs conducted by Supplyco, which concluded on Monday, played a significant role in reining in price rise. The district-level fairs recorded sales revenue of nearly ₹7 crore.

Mr. Anil also denied media reports that special kits meant for AAY card holders and welfare institutions were given to people’s representatives including Ministers. The general practice of presenting gift packets containing rebranded Sabari products manufactured by Supplyco to the people’s representatives had paved way for the misinterpretation.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.