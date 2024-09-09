Onam kit distribution launched for AAY card holders, welfare institutions, students and those affected by Wayanad landslides

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has emphasised the government’s commitment to alleviating financial pressures on people who have been affected by inflation.

He formally launched the distribution of free Onam kits to 5,87,574 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) ration card holders, residents of welfare institutions and families in the landslide-affected areas of Wayanad at a function held in Peroorkada here on Monday.

Mr. Anil stressed that the government has been focused on tackling the price rise of essential commodities through coordinated efforts across various departments. The distribution process has been streamlined through ration shops to ensure better delivery conditions, he said.

Moreover, Champa rice, a locally produced rice variety, has been included in the Onam kits this year. AAY card holders will receive 50% of the variety as part of their 30kg rice allocation. Besides, around 55 lakh blue and white card holders will receive an additional allocation of 10kg of rice.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the programme.

Grains to school students

In another function, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty inaugurated the distribution of 5-kg rice to students coming under the ambit of the mid-day meal scheme for Onam.

Speaking at a function held at the Government Higher Secondary School in Kamaleswaram, he emphasised the importance of the initiative in fulfilling the State’s constitutional responsibility to improve nutrition, living standards and health as outlined in Article 47 of the Constitution. The programme will see 5kg of rice distributed to 26.22 lakh students each across 12,027 schools in the State. The beneficiaries include 2.06 lakh pre-primary children, 13.80 lakh primary students and 10.35 lakh upper primary students. The total rice requirement for the distribution is 13,112 metric tonnes.

Mr. Anil presided over the function. Antony Raju, MLA and district panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar were among those present.

