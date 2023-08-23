Onam kit distribution for AAY ration cardholders and welfare institutions gets under way

August 23, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil formally launched the distribution of Onam food kits to Antodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) [yellow] ration cardholders and welfare institutions in the State at a function held here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he reiterated the government’s commitment to extend welfare benefits notwithstanding the State’s fiscal crunch. Such a stance was evident during the COVID-19 period when the government distributed food kits for all the people.

Mr. Anil said the distribution of the Onam kits would commence on Thursday and continue till August 27. The provisions comprising 14 items will be delivered to welfare institutions including orphanages and old-age homes, as well as tribal villages. Schools will also receive the kits Thursday onwards.

While he urged the ration cardholders to receive their kits from the respective ration shops, he said arrangements would be made for people who work in far-off places to receive the kits at outlets of their choice. Over 62 lakh ration cardholders in the State had already received the special rice ration being provided on account of the festive season as on Tuesday, August 22, Mr. Anil said.

The Onam fairs conducted by Supplyco too, the Minister said, have been registering huge sales. The agency has recorded record sales to the tune of ₹2.29 crore within three days of the launch of the Onam fairs. While the shortage of certain goods in other States has affected supply, constant efforts were made to ensure adequate availability of such items.

Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the function. Deputy Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram P.K. Raju and Commissioner of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs D. Sajith Babu also spoke on the occasion.