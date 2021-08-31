Onam kit distribution extended till Sept. 3

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 August 2021 21:19 IST

Many bedridden patients and those under treatment for COVID had not collected it

The State government's Onam kit distribution has been extended till September 3, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R.Anil said here in a press release on Tuesday.

He said that the kit distribution was extended considering complaints that some families of those who are under treatment for COVID-19 have been unable to collect it. Bedridden persons and those under treatment for COVID-19 can collect the kits using the proxy system.

By 5 p.m on Tuesday, as many as 85,99,221 Onam kits were distributed.

In addition, 10,174 kits were distributed to welfare organisations under the Social Justice Department.

Mr. Anil said that those who have been unable to collect the kits due to various reasons should make use of the extended window till September 3.

Cardholders experiencing difficulty in collecting kits should contact the District Supply Office or the State Supply Office.