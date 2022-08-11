Kerala

Onam fete to kick off in Kozhikode on September 2

Special Correspondent Kozhikode August 11, 2022 18:36 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 18:36 IST

The district-level Onam celebrations will kick off in Kozhikode on September 2.

Ornamental lights will be installed at 25 places in the heart of the city, including Mananchira. All important buildings and traffic signals will be decorated. A decision in this regard will be taken at a meeting chaired by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Arts and sports competitions will be held at various venues from September 7. Cultural events will be organised from September 9. The celebrations will conclude on September 11.

Mr. Riyas said Onam festivities in Kozhikode would be on the lines of what are held in Thiruvananthapuram every year. He urged officials to take steps to encourage domestic tourists to visit the district. Events should be held at important historical places in Kozhikode.

There has been a proposal to revive the Malabar Mahotsav. The beach tourism project will be expanded to more areas. A boat race will be held in the Chaliyar to explore the possibilities of river water tourism.

Mr. Riyas said the Onam celebrations should be conceived in such a way that the people recover from the two years of pandemic-induced gloom. At least 20 sub-committees have been formed to coordinate the festivities.

