Onam fete in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam from tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with the State government's decision to hold Onam celebrations on a grand scale this time, district-level Onam celebrations in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta will be organised from Tuesday.

V.N. Vasavan, Minister for Cultural Affairs and Cooperation, will inaugurate the week-long celebrations in Kotatyam, organised jointly by the district administration, District Tourism Promotion Council and the Kottayam municipality. Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, will preside. Jose K. Mani, MP, will deliver the Onam message.

Various cultural events, including music concerts and drama, and performance by the State Excise and Police departments will be held as part of the event. The programme will draw to a close on September 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, Health Minister Veena George will inaugurate the Onam celebrations on Tuesday. Deputy speaker Chittayam Gopakumar will preside over the function while Anto Antony, MP, and district panchayat president Omallur Shankaran will be the chief guests.

Prior to the event, a procession featuring various traditional cultural events will be taken out from the St. Peters junction in Pathanamthitta Town. The inaugural meeting will be followed by the staging of a dance drama by the Sabeena Raphi theatre , Gothuruthu.

The boat races at Aranmula, Ayirur, Ranni and Neerettupuram too will be linked to the Onam celebrations.

The programme, organised in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council, attempted to revive the traditional arts, said Divya S. Iyer, District Collector.

The valedictory session will be held at Adoor on September 12.