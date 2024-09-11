GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Onam fair, organised by DIC, begins in Malappuram

Published - September 11, 2024 08:04 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A potter explains the handling of an earthen jug to district panchayat president M.K. Rafeekha at the District Industries Centre’s Onam fair in Malappuram.

A potter explains the handling of an earthen jug to district panchayat president M.K. Rafeekha at the District Industries Centre’s Onam fair in Malappuram. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The District Industries Centre (DIC) started a special Onam fair to find market for the products of micro, small and medium enterprises. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the District Kudumbashree Mission are supporting the DIC in the initiative.

The fair has various handicrafts, electronic equipment, garments, furniture products, food products, and different rural machinery on sale. Admission is free. The organisers said visitors would have the opportunity to buy products at reasonable rates directly from the manufacturers.

Over 100 stalls have been set at the fair. A few more manufacturers are expected to join the fair in a day or two. The fair will continue till Saturday (September 14).

District panchayat president M.K. Rafeekha inaugurated the fair titled ‘Onolsavam’ at Kottakkunnu on Tuesday. District Industries Centre manager R. Dinesh presided over the function. NABARD district development manager Mohammed Riyas, Kerala State Small Industries Association district president A.P. Abdul Kareem, District Industries Centre managers P. Smita and C.K. Mujeeb Rahman, and deputy registrar P.T. Mohammed Haneefa spoke.

District Industries Centre manager A. Abdul Latheef welcomed the gathering. Sub district industries officer M. Swaraj proposed a vote of thanks. Ms. Rafeekah inaugurated the first sale of the fair.

September 11, 2024

Malappuram / Kerala / Onam

