Onam examinations in State schools from August 16 to 24

August 01, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The first-term examinations (Onam examinations) in State schools will be held from August 16 to 24.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee chaired by Director of General Education (DGE) Shanavas S. on Tuesday.

Upper primary, high school, and higher secondary examinations will start on August 16, while lower primary examinations will start on August 19. After the examinations, Onam celebrations will be held in schools on August 25. Schools will close for the Onam holidays on August 26 and reopen on September 4.

The DGE assured the teachers’ organisations attending the meeting that arrangements to provide pay to teachers working on daily wages would be expedited.

The QIP meeting decided to continue the current practice of addressing teachers as ‘sir’ and ‘teacher’. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had observed that teacher was the most apt term to denote respect for teachers in a modern society. The teachers’ organisations also opined that there was no need for gender-specific terms such as sir and teacher to denote gender equality.