Onam: distribution of rice to students begins

August 24, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Thursday inaugurated the distribution of 5 kg of rice each to 27.5 lakh students enrolled in the midday meal scheme here for Onam.

The rice is for meant for pre-primary to Class VIII students of 12,040 schools in the State. Of them, 2.32 lakh students are in pre-primary, 14.57 lakh in primary, and another 10.59 lakh in upper primary.

Rice to the tune of 13.750 tonnes is being distributed with the support of the Food and Civil Supplies department. Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd., under the department, will transport the rice to schools.

Directions have been issued to schools to ensure the rice is received by the school parent-teacher association (PTA), mid-day meal committee, school monitoring committee, mother PTA, and then distributed among students. They have also been directed to store the rice safely so that it does not get damaged till the distribution is complete.