Onam celebrations to conclude tomorrow

The resurgence made by the State after the devastating floods, achievements in various spheres and the different facets of Kerala culture, history and traditions will be highlighted in the colourful pageantry that will bring down the curtain on the week-long government-sponsored Onam celebrations here on Monday.

As many as 70 floats (mobile display platforms) and 85 tableaus from the Central and State departments, public and private institutions and cooperative sector will add charm to the pageantry.

Nearly 2,000 artists will take part in the pageantry to exhibit around 84 art forms.

The floats of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Kerala Tourism, Responsible Tourism Mission, Life Mission, Malayalam Mission, Haritha Kerala Mission, District Tourism Promotion Council, Kerala Women’s Commission and Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) among others will be major attractions. The tableaus will focus on several contemporary issues.

Pan India touch

Artists from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka will present art forms of their States as the pageantry moves along the arterial road to East Fort giving a pan India touch for the programme.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will flag off the pageantry being organised by the Kerala Tourism at a special pavilion that will be erected at the Manaveeyam Road near the Keltron junction at 5 p.m.

Minister for Tourism, Cooperation and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran will hand over the musical instrument ‘Kombu’ that proclaims the commencement of the procession, which will wend its way through the thoroughfares of the city for the next two hours.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel will lead the procession playing musical instruments and displaying parasols, to be followed by the police band and Mounted Police.

Tourism ministers from various States attending the conclave are guests of honour to the event.

A special enclosure has been arranged for them to watch the procession in front of the University College. The Governor, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel and ministers, senior officials will join the guests at the VIP pavilion.

The children of the Kerala State Child Welfare Council will view the pageantry from the pavilion. The Governor will inaugurate the valedictory function to be held at Nishagandhi at 7 p.m. where prizes for the winners of the pageantry will be given away.