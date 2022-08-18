Onam celebrations to be organised on a grand scale, says Kerala Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas tries out a swing at the Tourism Directorate in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday after inaugurating the festival office of this year’s Onam celebrations. Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty and Kerala Tourism Director P.B. Nooh are also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Onam celebrations will be organised on a grand scale from September 6 to 12 in the State, said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Thursday. This year’s celebrations have been planned on a splendid scale as life returns to normal the world over post COVID-19 pandemic, said Mr. Riyas after inaugurating the festival office at the Tourism Directorate here.

“It is time to be cheerful again, forgetting the crisis and sorrow caused by the pandemic. Throughout the State, Onam will be celebrated in a befitting fashion. Apart from the capital, celebrations will be organised across the State, taking on board all sectors,” said Mr. Riyas.

Minister for General Education and Labour V. Sivankutty, who is the working chairman of the celebrations, said traditional art forms will receive prominence in the cultural programmes to be organised. Apart from this, a rich variety of programmes will offer a veritable cultural feast to the people as well as tourists during the week-long festival, he added..

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Onam celebrations at a ceremony to be held at the Nishagandhi open-air auditorium on the Kanakakunnu Palace premises on September 6.

A high-level panel with the Chief Minister as the chief patron, the Tourism Minister as chairman, Speaker M.B. Rajesh, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and other Ministers as patrons has been formed for conducting the festival. The legislators and MPs from Thiruvananthapuram district are co-patrons of the committee.

I.B. Satheesh, MLA, Tourism Director P.B. Nooh and officials of the Tourism department were among those present during the inauguration of the festival office.