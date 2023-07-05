Onam celebrations to be organised in Kerala from August 27 to September 2

July 05, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Onam celebrations to be organised by the Kerala government will be held on a grand scale from August 27 to September 2 this year.

The State-level celebrations will be held in the capital city. The departments concerned must plan events through coordination to make the celebrations a success, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking at a planning meeting in connection with the celebrations on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister directed that the State-level programmes be planned in a manner that could attract people from outside the State too. An Onam procession with participation of government departments, public sector institutions, cooperative institutions, and local self-government institutions should be taken out. Departments should prepare floats for the procession. Onam markets too should be set up.

Special markets

Special vegetable markets should be set up, as also Kudumbashree markets. Vegetables and provisions should be made available at the lowest possible rates. Horticorp should procure vegetables from farmers in Vattavada, Kanthalloor, and Wayanad. Vegetables that are not produced in the State in adequate quantities should be directly procured from farms in neighbouring States and farm collectives after ensuring their quality. Inspections should be conducted to rein in hoarding and black marketeering.

Prominent names in the art and cultural sectors should be featured in the Onam celebrations. Illuminations would be arranged for a week. The Tourism department should take the initiative to arrange adequate facilities and ensure safety of tourists. The departments should conduct meetings to ensure that the Onam celebrations were grand and colourful, the Chief Minister said.

Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil, Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian, Minister for Cooperation V.N. Vasavan, Minister for Local Self-governments M.B. Rajesh, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Minister for Transport Antony Raju, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil and Chief Secretary V. Venu were present at the meeting.