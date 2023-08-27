Onam brings joy for the residents of SC Colony

August 27, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

This Onam has become one to cherish for the four families of the SC Colony of Thannikonam in Nagaroor grama panchayat.

A delegation of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary and sub-judge S. Shamnad brought good tidings for the residents during their visit to the colony on Sunday.

This was their second visit to the colony, situated on a hilltop nearly 2,000 feet above sea level, after they had previously visited the area on July 15 to take stock of their deplorable living conditions.

Presenting the families with ‘Onakkodi’, the DLSA group, which also included paralegal volunteer Tahira, informed them that an end to their woes is in sight. While the road leading to the colony is nearing completion, the Kerala Water Authority has initiated steps to lay a pipeline. Enhancing options for water availability, the Ground Water Department will also construct a tubewell. In addition, the SC Development Department had readied plans to build toilets for all families.

During the previous visit of DLSA delegation that had been led by Mr. Shamnad and Chirayinkeezhu legal services committee chairman and district judge S. Suresh Kumar, the families appealed for steps to address their woes. The families lacked proper housing, drinking water supply and toilet facilities. Besides, their makeshift houses are located below cliffs and faced the possibility of destruction by huge boulders that stand precariously.

Senior officials including Deputy Collector, Chirayinkeezhu Tahsildar, Nagaroor grama panchayat secretary, SC-ST Director, Attingal Dy.SP and Nagaroor station house officer had then been summoned to the location and ordered to adopt urgent steps to redress their grievances.

