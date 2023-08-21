Onam bonuses finalised for Supplyco staff

August 21, 2023 08:46 am | Updated 08:46 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A meeting chaired by Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has finalised bonus for Supplyco employees.

Permanent employees who receive a monthly salary of up to ₹24,000 will receive a bonus at a rate of 8.33%. Permanent employees and others working on deputation basis who are not eligible for bonus will receive ₹2,750 as festival allowance, provided they have been in service for at least six consecutive months in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Government employees who have been working in Supplyco under deputation will also receive bonus in accordance with the rates announced by the government.

Daily wage and contract workers will receive a bonus of ₹3,750, provided they have worked for at least 180 days. Those who have worked for lesser periods will receive a proportionate bonus.

All Supplyco employees who have completed 180 days of service in the last financial year will also receive a gift coupon of ₹900.

